Minister for Education leads monitoring visit to BECE Centres

As part of efforts to encourage candidates writing the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrissu has led a government delegation to the 5 Garrison Education Centre and Emmause Cluster of Schools earlier today in Accra.

The visit aimed at monitoring the conduct of the examination, interacting with candidates, and offering words of motivation.

The minister urged the students to remain focused, confident, and determined, encouraging them to do their best to make themselves and the nation proud.

Accompanying the Education minister were the Minister for Defence, Edward Omane Boamah; Deputy Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah and the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Ernest Davis.

The rest included the Chief Director of the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Maamle Andrews; and the Municipal Chief Executive for La Dadekotopon, Alfredos Nii Anyetei.

Other dignitaries present also reiterated government’s commitment to educational excellence and the holistic development of every Ghanaian child.