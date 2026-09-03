Minority backs petition by unemployed graduates with disabilities on employment demands

The Minority in Parliament has backed a petition by the Coalition of Unemployed Graduates with Disabilities, calling for improved employment opportunities for qualified persons with disabilities.

The petition was received on behalf of the Minority Caucus by the Deputy Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Asokwa, Patricia Appiagyei.

It was presented by the Convener of the Coalition, Gilbert Boateng Agyare.

The Coalition is demanding the immediate recruitment of qualified unemployed graduates with disabilities whose names are on its verified list.

It is also calling for the strict enforcement of the employment quota for persons with disabilities in public sector recruitment and the introduction of incentives for private sector employers who employ qualified persons with disabilities.

The Minority described the concerns raised by the Coalition as legitimate and firmly grounded in law.

According to the Caucus, Article 29 of the 1992 Constitution guarantees persons with disabilities protection from exploitation and discrimination.

It added that the Persons with Disability Act, 2006 (Act 715), requires the State to assist persons with disabilities in securing employment through public employment centres.

The Act also provides tax rebates and other incentives for private and public employers who engage qualified persons with disabilities.

The Minority further noted that Article 17 of the Constitution allows Parliament to introduce affirmative measures to address social and economic inequalities.

The Caucus reaffirmed its commitment to championing policies that would strengthen employment opportunities for persons with disabilities and close the gap between the rights guaranteed by law and the experiences of persons with disabilities.

It commended the Coalition for using the appropriate parliamentary channels to present its concerns and assured members that the petition would receive the attention it deserves.

The Minority stressed that access to opportunities should be based on ability, competence and determination rather than disability.

By: Jacob Aggrey