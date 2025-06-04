Minority petitions IGP over Ablekuma North election results

The Minority Caucus in Parliament, today, June 4, 2025, petitioned the IGP for immediate provision of security to enable the Electoral Commission to complete the collation of the Ablekuma North Parliamentary results.

The minority members in their protest walked from the Parliament House to the Police Headquarters to present their petition.

The parliamentary outcome for the constituency remains officially undeclared nearly six months after the December 7, 2024, general election.

The collation of results has been fraught with violence by members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Surprisingly, both the NDC’s Ewurabena Aubynn and the NPP’s Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie have declared themselves victorious and mounted billboards in the constituency to thank the people.

It would be recalled that the EC suspended the collation in January after discrepancies in results from at least 20 polling stations emerged.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme