 MoFA outlines dry spell mitigation measures

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) has asked farmers in some parts of the country experiencing inadequate rains to suspend on a number of agricultural prac­tices, as a mitigation strategy against the situation.

Until sufficient rainfall occurs, the Ministry says the affected farmers should sus­pend activities such as “spraying of weedicides, application of fertiliser, planting of crops, and harvesting of yams.”

• Mr Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture

The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Tanko Bagbara explained that, by continuing these practices in the current low moisture conditions could worsen the situation and result in wasted investments.

“Some farmers are still practic­ing these activities in anticipation of rain. It is an unhealthy practice. Once there is low moisture, an ap­plication of the above will worsen the situation and all your invest­ment will be wasted,” hestressed.

Mr Bagbara was speaking to the Ghanaian Times in response to the newspaper’s report on how the lack of rains in some parts of the country was having a toll on farming raising fears of imminent food shortage.

For farmers who have already ploughed their land but are yet to plant, he recommended several adaptive strategies, including changing to short-duration crop varieties.

He also recommended adopting cowpeas as an alternative crop, practicing cover cropping, and maintaining farm sanitation.

Additionally, he mentioned that the farmers should minimise crop disturbance such as uncontrolled pests, especially Fall Army Worm in order to keep their farms secure.

“In summary, plant crops that can get you food within the next 75 to 90 days,” he said.

Addressing long-term solutions, the PRO explained that the minis­try had done so much in terms of irrigation development as part of its long term strategy to address irrigation issues.

“The Power Irrigation Scheme was rehabilitated some four years ago, and we even say we underuti­lise our irrigation facilities. If you go to Navrongo, there’s two new irrigation schemes, fully rehabili­tated.

“We have smallholder irrigation schemes that the Ghana Irriga­tion Development Authority has commenced work and completed some in terms of rehabilitation,” he explained.

Mr Bagbara further said feasi­bility studies for the construction of another irrigation project named as the Afram Place Eco­nomic Enclave Irrigation Scheme, had been completed with work set to begin soon.

The Ghanaian Times report pub­lished on Wednesday highlighted the severity of the situation, par­ticularly in the northern part of the country and the middle belt.

According to that report, farmers in areas such as Techi­man, Kintampo, and Nkoranza in the Bono Region, as well as some parts of the Volta and Greater Accra regions had been grappling with little to no rain for the past two months, leading to crop failures and left many farmers distraught.

Some farmers had experienced significant losses, with large maize and rice farms drying up due to lack of rain.

The Peasant Farmers Associ­ation of Ghana and the Gha­na Chamber of Agribusiness warned of potential food secu­rity issues, limited supply, and increasing food inflation which could lead to greater reliance on imports.

They had called for immediate government intervention in or­der to support affected farmers and the implementation of long-term strategies for sustainable agriculture

