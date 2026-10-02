Mofokeng stars as South Africa cruise past Eritrea in Cairo

Relebohile Mofokeng scored twice as South Africa cruised to a 5-0 victory over Eritrea in Cairo on Wednesday to make it six points from their opening two CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 qualifiers.

Mofokeng struck twice in the first half before Sphephelo Sithole, Iqraam Rayners and substitute Luther Singh completed a comfortable victory for Pitso Mosimane’s side at the Al-Salam Stadium.

The win follows Saturday’s 2-1 home success against Guinea and leaves Bafana Bafana with a perfect record from their opening two matches in Group D. With co-hosts Kenya already assured of their place at the 2027 finals, only the highest-placed side among South Africa, Guinea and Eritrea will join them from the pool.

South Africa were without injured pair Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba, while they suffered another setback when Bathusi Aubaas was forced off after only 11 minutes and replaced by Brooklyn Poggenpoel.

But Bafana gradually took control and Mofokeng provided the breakthrough in the 19th minute after an excellent pass from Oswin Appollis sent him clear.

The Royale Union Saint-Gilloise attacker kept his composure and rolled the ball beyond the goalkeeper for his first international goal.

Mofokeng had already struck the post from outside the penalty area and was proving a constant threat to the Eritrean defence.

He doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage time with a superb individual effort, showing quick feet to work his way past several defenders inside the penalty area before firing into the bottom corner.

South Africa emerged for the second half intent on finishing the contest and added a third seven minutes after the restart.

Appollis’ shot was parried by the Eritrea goalkeeper and Sithole was on hand to turn home the rebound for his second international goal.

Rayners made it 4-0 in the 63rd minute after Mofokeng released him into space, with the Mamelodi Sundowns forward producing a composed finish.

Bafana continued to dominate possession and create chances, although goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was forced into an excellent save in the second half as Eritrea searched for a consolation.

There was still time for a fifth goal in second-half stoppage time as Appollis supplied another assist and substitute Singh arrived at the back post to tap home.

It completed an emphatic evening for South Africa and continued Mosimane’s winning start since returning to the Bafana Bafana job.

Bafana will remain in Cairo and next face Egypt in a friendly on Sunday before returning to qualification action later in the year.-CAF

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