Toney denies Soho nightclub assault

England striker Ivan Toney has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man at a central London nightclub.

The 30-year-old footballer, from Northampton, is accused of headbutting and punching Saber Da Silva at a nightclub in Wardour Street, Soho, on 6 December.

At Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Toney confirmed his name and age, and pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

District Judge Briony Clarke said the case could be tried in the magistrates court, but Toney elected for a Crown Court trial in front of a judge and jury.

He was freed on unconditional bail until a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on 29 October.

Toney won 10 caps for England and was part of the squad that reached the Euro 2024 final.

He started his football career with Northampton Town and played for teams including Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United before signing for Brentford in 2020.

He currently plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.-BBC

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