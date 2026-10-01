Morocco replace Ghana with Mali for Oct. 4 friendly

Morocco will face Mali in a friendly on October 4 at the Grand Stade de Tanger after the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) confirmed the West African side as Ghana’s replacement.

The match, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sunday, was initially set to pit Morocco against Ghana.

However, the Ghanaian federation informed the FRMF through an official letter that it was withdrawing from the fixture, citing “internal reasons.” The federation did not provide further details about the circumstances behind the decision.

Mali had also been due to play Tunisia on October 3 at the Hammadi Agrebi Stadium in Radès.

The Tunisian Football Federation announced yesterday that it had cancelled the friendly following consultations with head coach Mouin Chaâbani and an agreement with the Malian Football Federation. The Tunisian federation did not disclose additional reasons for the cancellation.

The Tunisia-Mali match had been arranged as part of Tunisia’s preparations during the international window. The Carthage Eagles had just completed their opening two matches in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, drawing 1-1 with Uganda on September 24 before sharing a 2-2 draw with Botswana four days later.

Mali, meanwhile, opened its own AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign with a 3-1 victory over Cape Verde before drawing 0-0 with Liberia on September 29, according to the Malian Football Federation’s official schedule.

Morocco are also coming off two victories in their opening AFCON 2027 qualifying matches. The Atlas Lions defeated Gabon 2-0 in Rabat on September 25 before beating Lesotho 2-0 in Bloemfontein on September 29.

The October 4 meeting with Mali will therefore provide Morocco with another important international test.-Moroccoworldnews

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