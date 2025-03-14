Mr Joseph Nelson (fourth from right) with the chiefs

Tension is mounting within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Nanton Constituency following the suspension of 34 party members.

The situation escalated when the Coali­tion of NPP Youth Groups in the constitu­ency locked up the party office in protest.

The group is petitioning the Regional and National leadership to revoke the suspen­sions, citing unfair treatment and potential harm to the party’s unity and progress.

The constituency leadership justified the suspensions by alleging misconduct during the 2024 general election.

The affected members – including polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, and constituency executives – were accused of supporting the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, distributing items to voters on behalf of the NDC, obstructing voters by mounting roadblocks on Election Day.

Ibrahim Abdul Fatawu, convener of the Coalition of NPP Youth Groups, criticised the move, arguing that the party should focus on rebuilding, uniting members, and strategising to recapture power in 2028 rather than expelling dedicated members.

He also stressed that the suspended members were not granted a fair hearing, which he deemed unacceptable for a demo­cratic party.

—MyjoyOnline.com