My stolen $95,000 jewelry  was purchased over a period of 35 years – Cecelia Dapaah

THE former Minister of Sanitation and Water Re­sources, Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah, on Tuesday told the High Court in Accra, Criminal Division (Two) that her $95,000 stolen jew­elry was purchased over a period of 35 years.

This was part of her witness statement before the court in the ongoing criminal prosecution against seven persons including her former house help.

Ms Dapaah told the court that she and her husband also found out that huge sums of money had been stolen from their storeroom.

This included an amount of $210,000 which belonged to her deceased brother, Nana Akwasi Essan II, alias Charles Dapaah.

In addition, she added that the $210,000 was part of an amount of $800,000 that my elder brother, Henry Oser Kwabena, brought to me upon the instructions of our mother for safe keeping, after Nana Akwasi Essan II’s demise.

Ms Dapaah also told the court that other monies stolen from our storeroom included ($200,000USD) belonging to Dorcas Wiredua, ” client and rel­ative of her husband,” £300,000) belonging to her husband, GH¢300,000 being contributions that she and her siblings made towards the then upcoming final funeral rite of their late moth­er, Nana Ode Nyurko II, and GH¢50,000 being her personal money.

Botwe, 18, the first accused, and Ms Agyei, 30, together with five others have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and stealing. The others were Benjamin Sowah, Malik Dauda, Christiana Achab, Job Pomary and Yahaya Sumaila.

They all pleaded not guilty and still in prison custody.

According to the amend­ed charge sheet and brief facts presented in court, Ms Botwe, also known as Maabena, was a house help of the complainants, Daniel Osei Kuffour, and his wife, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The court heard that Ms Agyei was also a former house help of the complainants. The complain­ants reported the case to the police in June last year, after detecting the theft of cash and their personal effects.

Ms Botwe was caught entering the couple’s room with a duplicate key. Upon entering the room, Mr Kuffour found Ms Botwe hiding behind the door.

After the incident, the com­plainants realised that some of their properties were missing.

Ms Botwe was arrested and released on police enquiry bail, but went into hiding with her boy­friend, Benjamin, in Tamale. While in Tamale, they allegedly rented a 3-bedroom apartment and a store.

The police arrested Ms Botwe, leading to the retrieval of US$40,000 and GH¢72,619.70 from their apartment.

Ms Botwe allegedly used the stolen money to buy a 3-bedroom house, a double-decker refrigera­tor, a water dispenser, a television set, a washing machine, and a chest cooler, among other items.

She also bought a Hyundai Elantra for Benjamin, who later sold it to purchase a Honda Civic.

Ms Botwe also gave her father GH¢50,000 and GH¢1 million to her ex-boyfriend, Malik. During interrogation, MsBotwe implicated Sarah as her accomplice

