NAHSAG condemns recent assault on health professionals at Ridge Hospital

The National Health Students Association of Ghana (NAHSAG) has strongly condemned the recent attack on health professionals at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, also known as Ridge Hospital.

According to the association, the incident happened at the hospital’s Emergency Department, where some health workers were assaulted while on duty.

NAHSAG said such actions put the safety and dignity of healthcare providers at risk and also affect the quality of care given to patients.

In a statement, the association praised the Ministry of Health for its quick response and for taking steps to improve security at the facility.

It added that healthcare workers deserve to work in an environment free from fear, intimidation, and violence.

NAHSAG appealed to the public to show patience and respect when dealing with health professionals.

It explained that good healthcare delivery depends on trust and cooperation between patients, their families, and medical staff.

The group further urged the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service, and other stakeholders to intensify education and campaigns that promote respect for health workers.

By: Jacob Aggrey