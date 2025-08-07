Nat’l ICT Week launched in Accra

The 2025 National Information Communi­cation Technology (ICT) Week celebration was launched in Accra, yesterday with stake­holders implored to join forces in making Ghana’s quest to become digital trade hub of Africa a reality.

According to the Acting Director-General (DG) of the National Information Tech­nology Agency (NITA), Dr Mark-Oliver Kevor, the path to becoming Africa’s Digital Trade Hub cannot be travelled alone.

He stressed that it required coordinated efforts across sectors and borders to drive the innovation, policy, and partner­ships needed to advance digital trade on the continent.

Speaking at the media launch in Accra, yesterday, Dr Kevor described this year’s celebration, themed “Ghana as Africa’s Digital Trade Hub: Innovation, Policy, and Partnerships for the Future”, as a pivotal moment in country’s digital journey and a declaration of intent to position the country as a regional leader in the digital economy.

He stated that as the Fourth Industrial Revolution trans­formed global economies, Ghana must move beyond digital participation to digital competitiveness.

Dr Kevor identified four key pillars in supporting Ghana’s ambition to become regional leader in digital economy, which included strategic location, progressive digital policies, innovative youth, and strong public-private partnerships.

He further emphasised the importance of building digital trust, strengthening cross-sector collaboration, and developing an integrated data governance framework.

Outlining the programme for ICT Week, he said the four-day celebration, scheduled from August 25 to 29, would feature policy dialogues, panel discus­sions, exhibitions, and a start-up pitch session, with Key activi­ties like the unveiling of Gha­na’s Digital Trust Framework, the e-Commerce Guidebook, and a national data exchange platform.

The event is expected to bring together key players in­cluding government ministries, regulatory agencies, tech com­panies, e-commerce platforms, academia, startups, and devel­opment partners such as the World Bank, Germany Interna­tional Agency among others.

Dr Kevor expressed confi­dence that the outcomes of ICT Week 2025 would include stronger policy alignment across regional institutions, improved support for SMEs to access digital markets, and heightened investment in scalable, inclusive digital infrastructure.

He called on the private sector to build platforms that integrate informal traders and SMEs, policymakers to adopt future-facing legislation, the youth to embrace innovation and appealed to development partners to continue supporting Ghana’s digital transformation.

He also acknowledged the critical role of the media in shaping public discourse and promoting accountability, and called on the public to embrace the digital revolution.

“The world is watching, Af­rica is rising and Ghana stands at the crossroads of immense opportunity,” Dr Kevor under­scored. “Let ICT Week 2025 be the spark that ignites a decade of transformation. Let us celebrate, let us collaborate, and above all, let us lead.”

