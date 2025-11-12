NDC marks 5th anniversary of Jerry John Rawlings’ passing

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has paid tribute to its founder and former President, Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, to mark the fifth anniversary of his passing.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, and signed by the party’s Director of Communications, Kakra Essamuah, the NDC described the late leader as a towering figure whose contributions to Ghana’s development will never be forgotten.

The party said Mr. Rawlings’ vision, leadership, and dedication to the welfare of ordinary citizens continue to inspire many, both within Ghana and beyond.

The NDC expressed sorrow over the passing of his wife, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, noting that she is yet to be given a full state farewell befitting her legacy.

“For us in the NDC, it has been five long years of mourning and sorrow. We shall always remember him,” the statement read.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the principles and values that Mr. Rawlings stood for, describing him as a leader whose legacy remains firmly rooted in the history of Ghana.

By: Jacob Aggrey

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q