NDC Professionals Forum congratulates President-elect John Dramani Mahama

The NDC Professionals Forum has extended its warmest congratulations President-elect John Dramani Mahama on his resounding victory in the 2024 elections.

“As far back as 2018, we believed in your exceptional leadership qualities and your vision to rescue Ghana, even when many others doubted you.

Although the 2020 elections didn’t yield the desired outcome, our trust and confidence in you only grew stronger,” the NDC Professionals said in a statement.

Issued in Accra and signed by the Secretary General of the NDC Professionals Forum, Dr Konas S Jehu-Appiah, and copied the Ghanaian Times said: “We recognised you as the cornerstone that many had initially rejected, but we were determined to support you.”

In preparation for the 2024 elections, the statement said: “we quadrupled our efforts to contribute to your campaign for a comeback. Today, we celebrate your emphatic victory with immense pride, knowing that you are not only our distinguished member but also the rightful leader of our great nation.”

“Please accept our heartfelt congratulations once again. We look forward to working closely with you to build a brighter future for Ghana,” it concluded.

BY TIMES REPORTER

President elect, John Dramani Mahama