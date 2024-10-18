Mr Evans Ofori Men­sah, the Bono Region­al Chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDP) says the party is poised and well strategised to win four out of the 29 parliamentary seats in the region in the Election 2024.

He said NDP had intensified house-to-house campaigns reach­ing out and canvassing for votes in the Banda, Dormaa Central, Tain and Jaman South constituen­cies where it filed nomination to contest the parliamentary seats in the elections.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on the party’s preparations ahead of the December 7 polls, Mr Men­sah said reports gathered indicated that the chances of the NDP to win the constituency seats looked brighter.

However, he called on mem­bers and supporters of the party not to concentrate only on winning the parliamentary seats, but also do more so that the NDC could make a significant impact on the presidential elections too.

Mr Mensah described the NDP as the only hope for Ghanaians now considering the worsened economic situation, and poor infrastructure development, and urged the electorates to re-consid­er their decisions and vote for the party in the elections.

He said an NDP government would be sensitive to the plight of Ghanaians and thereby make life better for the ordinary citizenry, saying “we are determined to build a better society for all irrespective of one’s social class”.

Mr Mensah also called on all the political parties and their fol­lowing to contribute to strength­ening national peace and social cohesion by remaining decorous in the electioneering.

That, he added remained the surest way the country could sail through another peaceful General Election and thereby consolidated the gains of her growing democra­cy. —GNA