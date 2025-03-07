 New Kenya boss targets World Cup qualification

Benni McCarthy has said Kenya can ‘surprise a lot of people’ by qualifying for the 2026 World Cup after being appointed as the country’s new Head Coach.

The South African has signed a two-year deal that will see him lead the Harambee Stars up to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations – a tournament which will be held on home soil in East Africa, with Kenya, Tanzania and Ugan­da co-hosting.

McCarthy, 47, replaces inter­im coach Francis Kimanzi, who has been in charge since Turkish coach Engin Firat stepped down at the end of last year.

His first games will be this month’s World Cup qualifiers away in The Gambia and at home against Gabon.

“Participating in the World Cup, it is one of the most special feelings in the world and I want to give them that,” McCarthy told BBC Sport Africa.

“With the right mindset and dedication from the players, and the willingness to learn and willingness to give everything they’ve got for the course, I think we can surprise a lot of people by still qualifying for the World Cup.”

Kenya are currently fourth out of six teams in Group F with five points from four games – five points behind leaders Cote d’Ivoire.

Only the group winners qual­ify automatically for the tourna­ment in Canada, Mexico and the USA. The four best runners-up from the nine groups will have a second chance via the play-offs.

McCarthy, who is South Af­rica’s all-time record goal scorer, represented his nation at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, but Kenya have never qualified for the com­petition.

McCarthy is among the most recognisable names in African football, having carved out a suc­cessful playing career in Europe.

He won Dutch league and cup titles with Ajax before repeating the trick in Portugal with Jose Mourinho’s Porto, also adding the 2004 Champions League title to his trophy haul.

The former striker then spent five years in the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers and West Ham before finishing his playing days back in South Africa with Orlando Pirates.

He began his coaching career as an assistant with Belgian club Sint-Truiden before taking charge of both Cape Town City and AmaZulu in his homeland.

Most recently, he was part of Erik ten Hag’s backroom team at Manchester United.

“When this opportunity (to coach Kenya) came, I thought its better to give back to the conti­nent that’s given me everything?”

McCarthy’s appointment is a sign of intent from the organisa­tion, which is set to act as co-host for this year’s delayed African Nations Championship (CHAN), Africa’s international competition for homegrown players.

McCarthy, who will also lead that team, is promising Kenyans a “hard-working” philosophy, having described himself as “an exceptional serial winner” who “hates losing”. –BBC