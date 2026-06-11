Germany fly in groundskeeper to maintain training pitch

Germany have flown in veteran groundskeeper, Sebastian Breuning, to water and maintain their World Cup ​training ground at North Carolina’s Wake Forest ‌University amid high temperatures, German newspaper Bild said in a report.

Breuning, who has been the German soccer association’s (DFB) grounds keeping coordinator since 2022, was seen tending ​to the heavily watered pitch with local ⁠staff after Tuesday’s training session amid hot ​and humid weather.

FIFA has for the first time ​mandated three-minute hydration breaks in each half for all 104 matches of the World Cup starting Thursday in the U.S., ​Mexico and Canada, after soaring temperatures affected last ​year’s Club World Cup held in the U.S.

“Yes, it needs ‌water. ⁠That’s the problem with these temperatures, for drinking and also on the pitch. And that’s being taken care of,” Germany’s national team director Rudi Voeller told Bild.

“The people ⁠here are going to incredible lengths. It’s great to see how much help is being given… of course, the ⁠pitch can be harder and drier. But the conditions are quite good. We’ve got nothing to ⁠complain about.”

Germany will kick off their campaign with a Group E match against Curacao on Sunday. – Reuters

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