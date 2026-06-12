Serena out of Queen’s doubles after partner’s injury

Serena Williams’ comeback was put on hold yesterday as her doubles partner, Victoria ‌Mboko, withdrew from the Queen’s Club WTA event with a knee injury.

After nearly four years away, the 44-year-old American great partnered Canadian teenager ⁠Mboko to victory against Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe in front of a sell-out crowd on Tuesday.

They were scheduled to play Canada’s Leylah Fernandez ​and Germany’s Laura Siegemund in ​the quarter-final, but 19-year-old Mboko has been ‌forced ⁠to withdraw after slipping painfully during her singles match against Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday.

Mboko had to retire from ⁠that match and left the court hobbling and close to tears.

Williams, who has won ⁠23 Grand Slam singles titles, will continue her comeback in Berlin ⁠next week and could seek a wildcard for the Wimbledon championships.-Reuters

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