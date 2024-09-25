New mobile payment application to facilitate digitised payments launched

A new mobile payment application (app) to facilitate digitised payments, collection services and other functions for subscribers has been launched in Accra.

Known as the XCEL mobile app, it is expected to enhance operations, including digital banking, funds transfer, bill payments, and airtime top-up.

The app also features a marketplace for buying and selling goods, and innovative tools like “Savings Pots” for goal-based saving and a “Give” feature for charitable donations.

Additionally, XCEL enables users to search for international jobs and internships, listen to and pay for music, purchase tickets for events, and access news.

The app was developed by eTranzact Ghana, a financial technology company, as part of its expansion from business-to-business payment solutions into the consumer market.

At the launch on Thursday, the founder of eTranzact, Dr Valentine Obi, described the app as “a bridge that connects traditional banking methods with the digital economy and give them life while enjoying the convenience of digital transactions.”

He also said the app would foster innovation and collaboration as eTranzact would partner universities and other industries.

“You can ask students in the university sectors, developers, those who are in the computer science field, or looking at building digital hubs that can actually work with these bright minds to create solutions, and innovative solutions that will help our economy”, he said.

Dr Obi assured users of highest standard of security.

Dr John Apea, in his welcome speech, underscored the app’s comprehensive nature.

“From making everyday payments : paying bills, subscriptions or buying or selling online , to more unique areas such as searching for international jobs and internships, listening and paying for your favourite music, ticketing for exciting events, news and philanthropy, Xcel app’s goal is to make your life easier and more convenient,” he stated.

He also stated the collaborative effort behind the app’s development.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the hard work and determination of our incredible teams who poured countless hours of dedication, creativity, and hard work into developing this app, from our vision bearer, talented developers and designers to all eTranzact staff, Board of Directors, reviewers and ambassadors. Everyone has played a vital and equal role in bringing this vision to life,” he underlined.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Charles Abani, while not endorsing the product specifically, praised Ghana’s digital transformation efforts.

“Ghana has been rated as the 11th best country on this planet for cyber security. And why is that important here? Because one of the key things about technology is the trust that we all put in it,” he noted.

Mr Abani indicated that there were broader implications of such technological advancements in the country and beyond.

“Technology is really at the opportunities of the digital economy are really key to the transformation that will accelerate sustainable development goals. And indeed, Africa’s own agenda 2063. It’s key to mobilising significant financial prowess on this continent, unleashing the creativity and entrepreneurship that characterises 80 per cent of the continent’s businesses.”

In a speech read on behalf of the Board Chairman of eTranzact Ghana, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso, a board member, Nilla Selormey, said there was more in store for the public.

“We believe the best is yet to come, and we see endless possibilities for collaboration. As a leading payment solution provider, we look forward to deepening our partnerships and exploring new opportunities to make payments in Ghana faster, more accessible, and more secure.”

BY JONATHAN DONKOR