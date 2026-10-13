Newly appointed EC Deputy Chairperson a “dyed-in-the-wool” member of the NDC – Dennis Miracles Aboagye

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications Director Dennis Miracles Aboagye has described newly appointed Electoral Commission (EC) Deputy Chairperson Emilia Afi Agbenyo as a “dyed-in-the-wool” member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He made the remarks on Joy News on Monday, October 12, 2026, following her appointment by the President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Aboagye questioned her ability to remain politically neutral in the discharge of her duties, citing her alleged past political associations and public support for the NDC.

According to him, Ms Agbenyo served as a special assistant to Mahama Ayariga when he was Deputy Minister of Education during the first Mahama administration.

He alleged that she had openly expressed support for the NDC and cited a social media post he attributed to her, which called on Ghanaians to vote for John Mahama in the 2020 elections.

“This is a lady that is being sold to us as somebody that can independently steer the affairs of our election,” he said.

Mr Aboagye argued that the appointment raised concerns about the independence and neutrality expected of officials responsible for overseeing elections.

He further accused the NDC of disregarding the principles of independence, accountability and political neutrality in the appointment, insisting that public confidence in the Electoral Commission was important to protecting Ghana’s democracy.

He questioned why the governing party had not appointed someone whose political affiliation would not attract similar concerns.

The claims reflect Mr Aboagye’s position on the appointment. A response from Ms Agbenyo to the allegations was not included in his remarks.

By: Jacob Aggrey