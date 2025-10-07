NFA Boss inaugurated as Chairperson of Ahoe Community Development Project

The Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority, Mrs Kafui Danku-Pitcher, has been inaugurated as the Chairperson of the Ahoe Community Development Project in Ho, pledging to lead with integrity and commitment towards the completion of the initiative.

Speaking at the event attended by traditional leaders, dignitaries, and residents, Mrs Danku-Pitcher expressed deep gratitude to the community for the honour bestowed upon her.

She praised the leadership of Togbe Kasa III, Dufia of Ahoe, and the efforts of the community in advancing the project from its humble beginnings to its current stage.

Mrs Danku -Pitcher recalled witnessing the early stages of the project as a young girl and commended the community’s unity and dedication.

“Together, we can not only complete this project but build a legacy that will endure for generations,” she said.

Mrs Danku-Pitcher urged chiefs, elders, youth, and residents to rally behind the initiative with renewed energy, emphasising that the success of the project would secure a brighter future for children.

“If we raise them well, peace and stability will remain in our homes and communities,” she added.