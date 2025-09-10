NIA opens Premium Centres to register children

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has started registering Ghanaian children aged between six and 14 years at all its Premium Centres across the country.

The Authority says the exercise is part of its duty to register every Ghanaian, both at home and abroad, so that all citizens can have a secure and verifiable national identity.

It explained in a statement issued today that the registration will help build a complete and inclusive National Identity Register (NIR) that captures every Ghanaian from childhood.

According to the NIA, the fee for first-time registration at Premium Centres is GHS 310, which is the approved charge for premium services.

The Authority said the requirements are the same as for applicants aged 15 years and above.

It affirmed that Parents or legal guardians were required to present either a valid Ghanaian passport of the child, the original copy of the child’s birth certificate, or be a Ghana Card holder who can vouch for the child.

The NIA also announced that from Monday, September 15, 2025, its online registration and booking system will be extended to the remaining 11 Premium Centres nationwide.

This it said will allow parents and guardians to schedule appointments more conveniently and avoid delays at the centres.

It further stated that information on the issuance of Ghana Cards for children aged six to 14 years who had already registered will be shared later.

In the coming weeks, the Authority plans to extend this registration service to all NIA District Offices to make it easier for more people to access the service.

