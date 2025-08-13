Nii Kofi Okpleng I, selected new Paramount Chief of Jamestown Ngleshie Alata

The Adanse Adjiri Moomli-Brofo Ashiyie Royal Family, custodians of one of the two royal gates to the Jamestown Ngleshie Alata Stool, has announced the unanimous selection and nomination of Nii Kofi Okpleng I, known in private life as Seth Nii Boye Hammond and the son of the late Emma Naa Ameley Tagoe, as the Paramount Chief of Jamestown Ngleshie Alata.

The selection follows extensive consultations and careful deliberations among the principal elders and family heads of the royal family.

According to tradition, the Jamestown Ngleshie Alata Stool can only be occupied by a chief nominated from either the Ajumako Dawurampong Royal Family or the Adanse Adjiri Moomli-Brofo Ashiyie Royal Family.

The late Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V, who passed away in 2017, was nominated and installed by the Ajumako Dawurampong Royal Family.

By the customary rotational system, the responsibility to choose the next chief now falls to the Adanse Adjiri Moomli-Brofo Ashiyie Royal Family.

The stool has remained vacant for more than eight years following the death of the late chief.

The family expressed hope that the new nomination will restore leadership, progress, and harmony to Ngleshie Alata.

The date for the coronation ceremony will be announced after the completion of customary rites and consultations with relevant traditional authorities.

By: Jacob Aggrey