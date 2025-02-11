Nkwanta South NDC demands ministerial appointments

Tension is mounting with­in the Nkwanta South Constit­uency of the ruling National Democratic Party (NDC) due to the President’s failure to appoint a minister of state from the area.

This situation has ignited con­troversy among party members and supporters, who perceive it as a complete disregard for the constituency regarding ministerial appointments.

Discontented members and supporters of the NDC said since the party’s establishment in 1992, the Nkwanta South Constituency has consistently been a bastion of NDC support; however, it has never received a ministerial ap­pointment, a situation they deem regrettable.

During a press conference held in Nkwanta on Monday, Mr William Kwaku Chameme, the As­semblyman for the Nkwanta-West Electoral Area and spokesperson for the group, expressed concerns regarding the party leadership’s approach to the constituency.

He indicated that the attitude had led party members and sup­porters to feel that their contri­butions to the party have been undervalued over the years.

Mr Chameme underscored the unwavering support that the Nkwanta-South Constituency has extended to the National Demo­cratic Congress (NDC), despite the persistent efforts of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to gain con­trol of the seat.

He contended that it would be just to appoint a minister of state from this constituency as a means to acknowledge and motivate the commitment of loyal party mem­bers and supporters.

Additionally, he expressed the sentiment among party members that the time had come for such an appointment, pointing out the presence of numerous qualified candidates, including the diligent and dedicated Member of Par­liament, Mr. Geoffrey Kini, who possesses the capability to excel in a ministerial capacity and contrib­ute significantly to the region’s progress.

Mr Chameme emphasized that the appointment of Mr Kini to a ministerial role would not only serve as a recognition of the constituency’s loyalty but would also improve governmental repre­sentation, thereby benefiting the community and fostering a culture of rewarding hard work within the party.

He said the current MP built 50 boreholes, nurses’ bunga­lows, maternity and pavilions for schools and the continuous denial of ministerial positions by the party leadership was a disincentive to party members as compared to the NPP leadership, which had ap­pointed two minsters and a CEO in the past eight years.

He said the former Member of Parliament for the Nkwanta-South Constituency, Mr Geshion Gbe­diame, served for two decades without attaining a ministerial role, and there was a desire to prevent a similar situation for the current MP.

He said the contributions of the current MP within the con­stituency warranted recognition and should be rewarded with a ministerial appointment.

Mr Chameme expressed that there was a prevailing sentiment among party members that, if not addressed, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) could potentially secure the Nkwanta-South seat in the future, as the minority NPP consistently appointed ministers and chief executive officers from the constituency whenever they were in power.

FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE,

NKWANTA