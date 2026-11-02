Northern Ashanti Mines’ lease saga: Asante Akyem chiefs back revocation

CHIEFS in the Asante Akyem enclave of the Ashanti Region have backed the Minerals Commission’s decision to revoke the mining lease of Northern Ashanti Mines, insisting that no mining company is above the law.

They said the government was justified in terminating the company’s mineral rights because mining companies were required to pay taxes, mineral right fees and other statutory charges to the state. Failure to meet those obligations, they said, provided sufficient grounds for the authorities to act in accordance with the law.

The Mennamhene, Nana Tweneboah Kodua Bempah, who spoke on behalf of the Juansamanhene, Nana Kwaku Dankwah Opamago Kodie II, at a news conference, said the company’s unpaid mineral right fees and poor record in developing the concession justified the revocation.

Nana Tweneboah Kodua Bempah also criticised mining companies that portrayed themselves as victims after breaching mining regulations, saying such conduct undermined efforts to promote responsible mining.

The Konongo chief, Nana Dr Awuah Abedimsa II, also supported the decision, describing the company’s performance as falling short of expectations. He said the company had failed to demonstrate the financial capacity required to operate an effective gold mining business.

He urged the Minerals Commission to follow due process in selecting a new operator, stressing the need to choose an investor with the financial strength, technical expertise and operational efficiency to develop the concession.

The chiefs also called on the incoming operator to comply fully with Ghana’s mining laws and make community development a priority.

Nana Tweneboah Kodua Bempah said the new company must learn from the circumstances that led to the termination of the previous operator’s mineral rights.

In a press release dated October 27, 2026, the Minerals Commission said the termination was carried out under the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), the Minerals and Mining (Licensing) Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2176), and the company’s agreements with the state.

The Commission said Northern Ashanti Mines owed US$8.33 million in annual mineral right fees on its mining leases for the period 2010 to 2025.

It also said the company owed US$49,928 in fees on prospecting licences covering the period 2019 to 2025.

According to the Commission, Northern Ashanti Mines was served with notices on April 14, 2025, directing it to remedy the breaches and settle its outstanding debts within a specified period. However, the company failed to comply.

The Commission further said the company had undertaken no meaningful mining activity on the concession for more than two years, in breach of Section 69(1) of Act 703.

It said it notified the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources on April 7, 2026, and sought approval to issue a termination notice.

The Minister granted approval on April 24, 2026, after which the Commission proceeded with the termination of the company’s mineral rights.

At a news conference at the Commission’s headquarters in Accra last Thursday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Commission, Mr Isaac Tandoh, rejected claims that the Commission and the Minister had acted in bad faith.

He said the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources had exercised his lawful authority before the termination was completed.

Mr Tandoh also disputed the company’s claim that it had paid US$1 million in annual mineral right fees.

He said the Commission’s records showed that the company had paid only US$300,000 in two instalments.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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