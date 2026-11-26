The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has demanded evidence to support claims in a viral video allegedly showing bundles of GH¢200 notes found in the closet of a former government appointee.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, November 26, 2026, the party questioned whether any state agency had recovered the money and whether a former government official had been arrested or questioned in connection with the alleged discovery.

The statement, signed by the party’s National Communications Director, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, said no former government appointee had been publicly identified as having been arrested or questioned over the alleged sums of money.

The NPP challenged those behind the claims to disclose the name of the former appointee, the amount involved, where and when the money was allegedly found, and the state agency responsible for the recovery.

It called for the arrest of those circulating the video if the allegations were found to be false, insisting that misinformation should be treated in the same manner as other offences.

The party accused NDC social media commentators, including Arnold Mensah Elevanyo and Johnny Hughes, of circulating the video to damage the reputation of former NPP government appointees.

It further argued that the allegation was being used to divert public attention from issues it had raised about the government, including the Ghana Cedi Heritage Series, cocaine-related concerns, the GH¢16 million evacuation funds involving Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the distribution of expired fertilisers to cocoa farmers, unemployment and the rising cost of living.

The NPP accused the governing NDC of using social media propaganda to distract Ghanaians from questions about its performance in

government.

It called on the Christian Council of Ghana, the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, the Office of the National Chief Imam, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), and civil society organisations, including the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) and the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), to demand evidence and accountability from public officials regardless of their political affiliation.

By: Jacob Aggrey