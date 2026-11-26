The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has directed traders and other occupants along the dedicated lanes of the Kejetia Redevelopment Project Phase II to vacate the affected areas immediately to allow construction works to continue.

In a statement issued on Thursday, November 26, 2026, the Assembly said the directive follows the resumption of construction works, which requires contractors to have unrestricted access to the site.

It urged traders and other occupants, particularly those who have erected temporary structures or placed goods along the designated work areas, to move immediately to ensure the smooth and safe execution of the project.

According to the Assembly, the move is intended to prevent obstructions to construction activities, reduce the risk of accidents and protect traders, pedestrians, construction workers and the general public.

KMA further cautioned affected persons against returning to the cleared spaces while construction works are ongoing.

The Assembly assured the public that measures would be taken to ensure compliance with the directive.

It appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate with contractors and relevant authorities, stressing that keeping the designated areas clear would help ensure the timely completion of the project.

By: Jacob Aggrey