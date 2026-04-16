NPP General Secretary questions IGP over ‘selective’ invitations

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Justin Kodua Frimpong, has criticised the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, over what he describes as selective enforcement of the law following the arrest of Baba Amando.

Speaking on Metro TV today, he questioned why some individuals have not been invited by the police over past statements, while others are being arrested and prosecuted.

He argued that “crime has no expiration date” and insisted that if certain comments were considered wrong under a previous administration, they should still be subject to investigation now.

Mr Frimpong mentioned Basintale and Sam George as examples of individual…

[12:46, 16/04/2026] Edem: Maxwell Hanson appointed centre referee for Saturday’s Dreams FC vs Medeama SC MTN FA Cup clash

Maxwell Hanson has been appointed as Centre Referee for the Dreams FC vs Medeama SC MTN FA Cup semifinal clash at the Swedru Stadium.

The Tema-based Class I referee will be assisted by Gabriel Boateng (Assistant I), Kofi Nyarko Bakae (Assistant II) and FIFA-Referee Julian Nunoo as Fourth Referee.

Dreams FC, winners of the competition in 2023/24, will take on two-time champions Medeama SC at the Swedru Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026, with the match scheduled for a 3:00pm kick-off.

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