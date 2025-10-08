NPP invites aspirants for balloting ahead of January presidential primary

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has invited all its presidential aspirants to take part in a balloting exercise to decide their positions on the ballot paper for the upcoming presidential primary.

In a letter signed by the Secretary of the Presidential Elections Committee, William Yamoah, the party explained that the balloting will take place on Friday, October 10, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the NPP Headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra.

Mr. Yamoah added that the invitation follows the successful vetting of all aspirants and forms part of the party’s democratic process.

He further noted that the Chairman of the Presidential Elections Committee directed the invitation to be extended to all qualified aspirants.

The letter urged all aspirants to confirm receipt of the invitation and to contact the committee if they need further information.

Those invited include Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Ken Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

The NPP’s presidential primary is scheduled for January 31, 2026.

By: Jacob Aggrey