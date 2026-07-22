NPP more excited about Wontumi’s jail term than NDC — Mustapha Gbande

Deputy Director of Operations at the Presidency, Mustapha Gbande, has alleged that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) appears more concerned and emotionally invested in the imprisonment of its Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, than the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking on Joy Prime on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Accra, Mr. Gbande argued that the NPP played a major role in the legal process that led to Wontumi’s conviction.

According to him, the law under which Wontumi was convicted originally carried a maximum prison sentence of three years but was later amended by the NPP administration to increase the maximum punishment to 15 years.

“The law that jailed Wontumi was three years. The NPP enhanced it to 15 years,” he stated.

Mr. Gbande further claimed that the evidence used to prosecute Wontumi was gathered during the previous NPP administration.

He maintained that the case against the NPP chairman did not begin under the current government but was built by officials who served in the former administration.

“The docket that jailed Wontumi was built by the NPP. The evidence that convicted him was built by the NPP,” he asserted.

To support his argument, Mr. Gbande referred to actions taken by the former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in July 2022, when the minister declared activities linked to Wontumi in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve illegal.

He stressed that once an activity has been declared illegal, it remains a breach of the law regardless of who is involved.

By: Jacob Aggrey