NPP must regain trust of businesses through new prosperity agenda – Afoko

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr Awentami Paul Afoko has stated that the party must rebuild confidence among businesses and return to its traditional position as a champion of enterprise, innovation and wealth creation if it wants to reconnect with Ghanaians and regain political relevance.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on July 14, 2026 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra to announce his bid as National Chairman, Mr. Afoko acknowledged that sections of the business community became dissatisfied with some policies and decisions taken during the NPP’s previous administration, resulting in concerns over economic hardship, uncertainty and declining confidence.

According to him, the party must have the courage to listen to these concerns, reflect on its past actions and make the necessary corrections.

“To the business community, I say this: the NPP must regain your trust. We know that mistakes were made. We know that some of you felt disappointed. We know that some policies and actions created hardship, uncertainty or frustration. As a party, we must have the humility to listen, to learn and to correct what went wrong,” he stated.

Mr. Afoko argued that the NPP’s political identity has historically been linked to economic empowerment, private initiative and creating opportunities for individuals and businesses to grow.

He said the party must return boldly to those principles by engaging key players in the economy, including traders, manufacturers, farmers, transport operators, artisans, professionals, contractors, technology entrepreneurs, and young start-ups.

“The NPP remains the natural home of business, enterprise, innovation, and wealth creation. We must work with traders, manufacturers, farmers, transport operators, artisans, professionals, contractors, technology entrepreneurs, and young start-ups to build a new prosperity agenda,” he said.

He stressed that a strong relationship between government and the private sector is essential for job creation, economic stability, and national development.

Mr. Afoko added that rebuilding trust with businesses would require more than political promises; it would require a renewed commitment to policies that encourage investment, support entrepreneurship, and create an environment where citizens can pursue economic opportunities.

He maintained that the NPP’s future success depends on its ability to convince Ghanaians, especially business owners and entrepreneurs, that it remains committed to creating an economy driven by opportunity and innovation.

By: Jacob Aggrey