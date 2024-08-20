NPP to establish Sports Development Fund

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says his government will establish a Sports Development Fund to develop young talents when elected to office on December 7.
Dr Bawumia said this during the Manifesto Launch of the NPP at the Ghana Secondary Technical School, Takoradi, on Sunday.
He said, “We shall establish a Sports Development Fund to develop sports infrastructure, talents, and grassroots sports programmes, including the revival of colts football and leagues across the country.”
He said the next NPP government would upgrade the surfaces of the football pitches in Kumasi, Accra, Cape Coast, Legon, Tamale and Essipun in order to meet the highest international standards.
“We shall build six 5,000-seater capacity standard stadiums for the new regions and provide a bus each to Premier League Clubs.
“We shall support the revival of the Ghana Premier League, and clubs, to improve their commercial viability, and to create related jobs.”
He added that his government shall establish a Ghana School Sports Secretariat to create more opportunities for young people in sports and collaborate with international sports bodies like the NBA and NFL to make Ghana a hub for emerging sports in Africa.
He said his government would continue the construction of Astroturfs for every constituency to boost the development of talents, including juvenile football.
According to the Vice President, his government would start an “Operation Olympics Glory” programme by dedicating resources towards the preparation
and readiness of athletes towards the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, USA.
He said, National Lotteries Authority and the Gaming Commission would establish and fund a Sports Employment Module to assist Premier League clubs fund operational expenses, including player remuneration. –GNA