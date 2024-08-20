NPP to establish Sports Development Fund

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and the flag­bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says his government will establish a Sports Develop­ment Fund to develop young talents when elected to office on December 7.

Dr Bawumia said this during the Manifesto Launch of the NPP at the Ghana Secondary Technical School, Takoradi, on Sunday.

He said, “We shall establish a Sports Development Fund to develop sports infrastructure, talents, and grassroots sports pro­grammes, including the revival of colts football and leagues across the country.”

He said the next NPP govern­ment would upgrade the surfaces of the football pitches in Kumasi, Accra, Cape Coast, Legon, Ta­male and Essipun in order to meet the highest international standards.

“We shall build six 5,000-seat­er capacity standard stadiums for the new regions and provide a bus each to Premier League Clubs.

“We shall support the revival of the Ghana Premier League, and clubs, to improve their com­mercial viability, and to create related jobs.”

He added that his govern­ment shall establish a Ghana School Sports Secretariat to cre­ate more opportunities for young people in sports and collaborate with international sports bodies like the NBA and NFL to make Ghana a hub for emerging sports in Africa.

He said his government would continue the construction of Astroturfs for every constit­uency to boost the development of talents, including juvenile football.

According to the Vice Presi­dent, his government would start an “Operation Olympics Glory” programme by dedicating re­sources towards the preparation

and readiness of athletes towards the 2028 Olympics in Los Ange­les, USA.

He said, National Lotteries Authority and the Gaming Com­mission would establish and fund a Sports Employment Module to assist Premier League clubs fund operational expenses, including player remuneration. –GNA