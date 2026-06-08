GFA pledges adequate WAFCON preparation for Black Queens

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has assured the Black Queens of adequate preparations to be in the best shape for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026, to be hosted in Morocco from July 25 to August 16.



The Black Queens will be chasing their first title at the 14th edition of the WAFCON and will also vie for one of the four automatic qualification slots for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, to be hosted in Brazil.

Okraku exchanges pleasantaries with some players before the friendly against Ampem Darkoa Ladies





Addressing the team and technical staff after beating Ghana Women’s Premier League champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, 4-0 in a friendly on Friday, Mr Simeon-Okraku expressed confidence in the team’s ability to go further than their third-place finish at the last edition.



“I know your capabilities; you have already demonstrated your quality on the African continent during the last WAFCON. We will support you and ensure you receive the best and most adequate preparations ahead of the tournament,” he indicated.



He applauded the technical team, led by Swedish coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren, for the excellent work and experienced leadership shown in guiding the team through the challenges ahead.



He also expressed his belief in the capability of the technical team to lead them to the World Cup, adding that the FA would stop at nothing to help them realise that dream.





Coach Bjorkegren and his technical team took advantage of the current FIFA window to hold a nine-day training camp for 25 players from both domestic and foreign leagues, continuously assessing the players as part of efforts to widen the player pool and build a competitive squad ahead of WAFCON.



He thanked the GFA president for the visit, and assured that the efforts and investments in the team will not go unrewarded.



On the game, Coach Bjorkegren praised the performance of both teams, noting that although his side won, both teams worked hard, with players complementing each other and defending very well.



Regarding the training camp, the Swedish tactician expressed satisfaction and described it as very intense, highlighting the players’ great commitment over the period.



The team will break camp today and reassemble for pre-tournament training in early July.



The GFA is lining up at least two high-profile matches for the team ahead of WAFCON.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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