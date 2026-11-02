NSA begins screening for basic military training on November 2

The National Service Authority (NSA) will begin screening and medical examinations for preselected National Service Personnel (NSPs) interested in its Basic Military Training Programme on Monday, November 2, 2026.

The exercise, which will run until Saturday, November 7, is intended to assess the eligibility and medical fitness of prospective participants ahead of the training programme.

In a statement dated November 1, the Authority advised all preselected personnel who had expressed interest in the programme to take note of the dates and make the necessary arrangements to participate in the exercise.

It added that details of the designated screening centres, reporting times and other requirements would be communicated through the appropriate channels.

The NSA wished all prospective participants success in the screening exercise.

By: Jacob Aggrey