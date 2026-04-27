Ntim Fordjour’s lawyers demand apology from Angel Maxine over alleged defamatory claims

Lawyers for Assin South Member of Parliament, John Ntim Fordjour, have demanded a retraction and apology over what they describe as defamatory statements circulated on social media by Angel Maxine.

In a letter dated April 27, 2026, the law firm Nkrumah and Associates, acting on behalf of the MP, accused Angel Maxine of publishing and spreading false claims about their client on digital platforms including Instagram, TikTok and X.

The lawyers stated that the claims, which allege that the MP is gay and had a sexual relationship with the individual, are false and without any factual basis.

They stressed that their client does not know the individual and has never met, communicated or had any form of relationship with them.

According to the lawyers, the statements have exposed the MP to public ridicule and caused damage to his personal and professional reputation.

They added that the content was widely circulated across multiple platforms, increasing the extent of the alleged harm.

The legal team has therefore demanded that Angel Maxine immediately stop making any further statements about the MP.

They called for an unconditional retraction of the claims and an unqualified apology.

The lawyers warned that failure to comply within seven days from April 27, 2026, will lead to legal action being taken against the individual.

By: Jacob Aggrey