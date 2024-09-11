Ntim shines at Stanbic Bank Asantehene Invitational Golf Tourney

The 2024 edition of the Stanbic Bank Asantehene Invitational Golf Tourna­ment ended last week in Kumasi.

The day’s tournament, held at the Royal Golf Course, was sponsored by Stanbic Bank and hosted by the Royal Golf Club on behalf of the Asantehene.

It brought together 54 amateur golfers from across the country, with five of them being females.

The competition was teed off by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll.

Daniel Ntim won the Cate­gory ‘A’ event with 38 stableford points, followed by Nkrumah Francis with 36 stableford points and Dwomoh Kwasi Bernard placing third on countback.

Nana Baffour Kusi II, Otum­fuo Ankobiahene, Ben Baah and Richmond Aboagye emerged winners in the Category ‘B’ with 34, 33 and 31 stableford points, respectively.

In the Seniors Category, Kwaku Okyere and Edwin Dand, emerged winners with 33 and 32 stableford points, respectively.

The ladies category also saw Nadia Kwei-Sam and Louis Ser­fortine winning with 39 and 33 stableford points, respectively.

They were all awarded the coveted trophy and other prizes.

Addressing the event, the Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank, Kwamina Asomaning, af­firmed the bank’s commitment to the club and tournament.

He noted that the tour­nament was very special as it marked the 25th anniversary celebration of the Asantehene’s ascension to the Golden Stool as the 16th occupant.

Mr Asomaning expressed his gratitude to the stakehold­ers of the tournament saying, “we are grateful to His Royal Highness and Royal Golf cub for the partnership to make the event possible.”

