Ofosu Kwakye slams ‘flat lie’ on ballooning Presidential Staff salaries*

Minister for Government Communications, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, has dismissed claims that staff salaries at the Presidency have increased under the current administration, describing the allegation as a “flat lie”.

In a response to a post on Facebook, Ofosu Kwakye said the current staff at the Presidency inherited the same salaries and conditions approved for their predecessors.

He argued that once arrears owed to former Article 71 office holders are paid, the total wage bill for the current administration will actually be lower due to a reduction in staff numbers.

“It is in fact a mathematical certainty that the total amount paid in salaries to the current staff will be smaller compared to yours once your arrears are paid because of the reduction in numbers,” he stated.

The Minister noted that delays in paying arrears to past Article 71 office holders are not new.

“Arrears owed to past Article 71 office holders is nothing new or unheard of. Many others before you have suffered same,” he said.

Ofosu Kwakye also stressed that the salaries and conditions in question were approved by Parliament on 6th January 2025, under the previous government.

He pointed out that the Constitution bars any changes to those salaries until a new committee is set up to determine emoluments for Article 71 office holders under the new administration.

“No such committee has been set up by President Mahama and no alteration has been made,” he clarified.

“So on what basis, apart from pure lies and mischief, can a claim of ballooning be made?” he concluded.

The response follows public debate over the size and cost of the presidential staff, with critics alleging a spike in the wage bill.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme