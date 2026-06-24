One dead, 8 injured in Jordan stampede as fans watched World Cup match

One person died and eight others were injured after a stampede during a ‌crowded gathering of fans in central Amman to watch Jordan’s World Cup match against Algeria early on yesterday, Jordan News Agency reported citing the country’s ⁠Public Security Directorate (PSD).

The incident occurred at Hashemite Square, where large numbers of fans had gathered in the capital to watch Jordan’s 2-1 defeat to Algeria, according to the Jordan News Agency.

Emergency teams transported nine injured people to hospital after ‌heavy ⁠congestion and crowd movement at the venue led to the crush.

One of those injured later died, while the others sustained ⁠minor to moderate injuries, it reported citing the PSD.

Experts were investigating to determine the exact ⁠cause of death, it added.

Large crowds of spectators had gathered across the capital ⁠to follow the match, with Jordan competing in their first World Cup.-Reuters