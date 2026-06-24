Fintech and the frontier

What is Cryptocurrency and why should every Ghanaian care?

You have probably heard the words Bitcoin, crypto, or blockchain thrown around and perhaps had a negative reaction or negative emotion to these words. Today, we want to cut through the noise and explain clearly what these terms mean, why they matter, and how they are already reshaping the financial lives of ordinary Ghanaians.

Money in the digital age

Cryptocurrency is digital money. Unlike the Ghanaian Cedi (fiat currency) in your pocket or your mobile money wallet, cryptocurrency exists purely on the internet, secured not by a bank or government but by mathematics and computer networks spread across the globe.

The first and most famous is Bitcoin, created in 2009 by an anonymous figure known as Satoshi Nakamoto. It was designed so that no single person or institution controls it, no company can freeze your wallet, and its supply is mathematically capped at 21 million, making arbitrary inflation impossible by design.

Since then, many other cryptocurrencies have emerged. These are broadly called altcoins. Some, like Ethereum, power entire financial applications. Others, called Stablecoins, are designed to hold a steady value, pegged to the US dollar, making them practical for everyday payments and transfers. We will explore stablecoins in much greater depth in our next edition.





“Cryptocurrency is a new global financial language. And Ghana must learn to speak it.”

How does it work? The Blockchain explained

At the heart of every cryptocurrency is a technology called the blockchain. Think of a blockchain as a giant public ledger, like a shared notebook that thousands of computers around the world hold simultaneously. Every transaction ever made is recorded in this notebook, in chronological order, and nobody can erase or alter a single entry.

When you send Bitcoin to a friend, the transaction is broadcast to thousands of computers (called nodes). These nodes verify that it is valid and that you actually have the funds and are not trying to spend the same money twice. Once verified, the transaction is bundled with others into a block, sealed with a cryptographic code, and added permanently to the chain. No bank needed. No waiting for SWIFT. No hidden fees.

This technology is revolutionary because it solves a problem that has challenged computer scientists for decades: how do you get people who do not know or trust each other to agree on a shared record of truth? Blockchain does this beautifully using nothing but rock-solid maths.

What is a Virtual Asset? Ghana’s legal definition

The term ‘virtual asset’ is becoming increasingly important in Ghana’s financial and legal landscape. As the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) move toward a regulatory framework for digital currencies, the term ‘virtual asset’ broadly refers to any digital representation of value that can be traded, transferred, or used for payment — including cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and tokens.

Ghana is not alone in this definitional work. Globally, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the international body that sets anti-money laundering (AML) standards, has defined virtual assets similarly, and requires countries to regulate Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs). Ghana is currently working on its own VASP legislation, a development that WeWire and others in the sector have actively advocated for.

Why Ghana Especially Needs This Conversation

Ghana received $4.6 billion in remittances in 2023 (World Bank). At an average transfer cost of nearly nine per cent across Sub-Saharan African corridors, Ghanaian families are losing hundreds of millions of dollars annually in fees before the money even arrives. A Ghanaian in London sending £200 home can lose up to £18 in charges alone. With stablecoins, that same transfer can cost less than one per cent and arrive in minutes.

Beyond remittances, our import-dependent economy, which sees businesses sourcing goods from China, the UAE, Europe, and the Americas, is constantly strained by cumbersome forex access, slow SWIFT transfers, and opaque exchange rates. Digital assets offer a direct, affordable alternative already being used by thousands of Ghanaian businesses today.

Ghana processed an estimated $3 billion in crypto transactions in 2024 alone and ranks among the top five countries in Sub-Saharan Africa for crypto adoption (Chainalysis, 2024). The question is no longer whether Ghanaians are using crypto, it is whether we are protected while doing so.

Global Signals: The world is paying attention

In July 2025, the United States signed into law the GENIUS Act. It was the first comprehensive federal legislation on stablecoins. The European Union’s MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) regulation is now fully in force, creating a harmonised licensing framework for all 27 EU member states. Hong Kong passed its Stablecoin Ordinance in May 2025. The message from global financial capitals is unambiguous: digital assets are here to stay, and the question is not whether to regulate them, but how.

Ghana has an extraordinary opportunity to position itself as a digital finance leader in West Africa. The BoG’s draft Digital Asset Guidelines (2024) and the recently signed VASP Law (assented to by His Excellency, John Mahama, in December 2025) are steps in the right direction. Public education through forums like this article is equally essential.

What you should know and do

First, do not fear cryptocurrency. Fear ignorance. The more you understand, the better equipped you are to protect yourself from scams, make informed decisions, and potentially benefit from this technology.

Second, recognise that not all cryptocurrencies are created equal. Bitcoin and Ethereum are established. Stablecoins like USDT and USDC are designed for actual transactions, not speculation. Many newer coins are highly speculative or outright fraudulent. Always ask: what problem does this solve? What is its backing?

Third, use licensed platforms. As a consumer, always look for platforms that are regulated, transparent about their fees, and compliant with Know Your Customer (KYC) rules. WeWire, for example, is registered with the Data Protection Commission, holds ISO27001 certification, and operates as a licensed Money Service Business (MSB) in Canada; holding itself to the highest standards of AML and KYC compliance. The company holds itself to the highest standards of compliance, anti-money laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC).

If you are a business that is legally registered to operate in Ghana and need to make cross-border/overseas payments to suppliers, business partners, or global employees, stablecoins offer a fast, secure, and cost-effective solution.

In our next edition, we go deeper into stablecoins — how they work, why Africa is leading global adoption, and what the GENIUS Act means for Ghana’s financial future. Until then, stay curious, stay informed, and stay wired.

About the Author

The author is the managing director of WeWire Ghana Limited, a licensed cross-border payments and stablecoin infrastructure company headquartered in Accra. WeWire is registered with Ghana’s Financial Intelligence Centre and the Data Protection Commission and is a participant in the Bank of Ghana’s Innovation Sandbox. These articles are part of an ongoing public education initiative.



BY EBENEZER GHANNEY

The Writer is the Chief Executive Officer of WeWire

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