Portugal to make amends against Uzbekistan

Portugal will look to course correct their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign when they face Uzbekistan in their second Group K match, set for the Houston Stadium today.

Portugal’s World Cup had a slow start last Wednesday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in Houston. The Seleção got off to a flyer by claiming an early lead via Joao Neves, but they conceded an equaliser to Yoane Wissa and were left frustrated in their attempts to find a way past the Leopards’ defence for a second time.

Much of the fallout from the result focused on Cristiano Ronaldo’s lack of penetration in attack, but Portugal’s problems extended beyond the iconic forward. They lacked creativity and cohesion in the final third, while their midfield was easily bypassed in transition, leaving their defence vulnerable to a DRC attack which failed to capitalise on several good openings.

The draw was a disappointing result for Roberto Martinez’s side, but it could have been even worse, and they will be desperate to course correct in this second match, especially with a challenging final group clash against Colombia to come.

As for Uzbekistan, they suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of the South Americans in Mexico City. The White Wolves put up a dogged display and with the game locked at 1-1 at the hour mark they appeared on course for a fine result, until Colombia’s quality came to the fore in the final quarter of the match.

A similarly gritty performance will be needed if they are to get something out of this clash with Portugal, but they could do far worse than following the DRC’s playbook.

“We do have to improve. We have to be very self-critical. Our responsibility here, I think, is to assess this match, ‌be self-critical and that’s the bottom line… the World Cup is like that. We continue our work. I noticed that the attitude of the players was extraordinary first and foremost, ‌and I do believe in what we can do,” Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said ahead of the game.

Uzbekistan coach Fabio Cannavaro on his part said “we have to improve. I always tell them players to stay in the game. It is not easy to play against a team like Colombia or Portugal. Against Colombia the team understood when we had to suffer, when we had to control the ball, when we had to switch play from one side to the other. I think the second half was very good. But at this level, when you make mistakes, you pay dearly for them.”

With a beautifully taken goal, outstanding passing accuracy and a ton of ground covered against DR Congo, Joao Neves underlined why he is a key figure in Portugal’s high-class midfield. Expect the PSG midfielder to be highly influential once again.

The scorer of Uzbekistan’s equalising goal against Colombia, Abbosbek Fayzullaev made history for his nation and will look to continue that form when the White Wolves tackle Portugal in Texas today. He has already been linked with a move to Premier League giants Liverpool.

This will be the first meeting between Portugal and Uzbekistan.-AFP

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