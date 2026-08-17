One dead, eight injured in head-on crash at Tipper Junction on Kasoa-Winneba road

One person has died and eight others were injured after a water tanker and a Toyota Voxy collided head-on at Tipper Junction along the Kasoa–Winneba Road on Saturday, August 16, 2026.

The accident happened in the afternoon and drew a swift response from the Ghana National Fire Service.

Firefighters from the Buduburam Fire Station were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call.

On arrival, they found the Toyota Voxy with extensive damage to its engine compartment, while the water tanker had sustained partial damage.

The GNFS team worked to extricate trapped occupants and provide first aid.

Eight injured persons were rescued from the wreckage and rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa for treatment.

Unfortunately, one of the victims later died at the hospital.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme