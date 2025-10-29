OSP conducts searches in ongoing MIIF gold trade investigation

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has conducted searches at the Trassaco residence of businessman Nana Yaw Duodu, popularly known as Dr. Sledge, and at the East Legon offices of Goldridge Company Limited.

The searches, carried out on Wednesday, formed part of ongoing investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences linked to the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) gold trade programme.

According to the OSP, the operation was carried out under warrants issued by the High Court in Accra.

Nana Yaw Duodu is being investigated over transactions under the MIIF gold trade initiative, which allegedly caused a loss of 94 million dollars to the State.

During the exercise, the OSP’s Asset Recovery and Management Team seized several items, including luxury vehicles, jewellery, weapons, and documents connected to landed properties.

The OSP said the investigation is ongoing and that further actions will be taken as required by law.

By: Jacob Aggrey