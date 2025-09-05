The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has called for the pro­tection of marine and coastal resources of the country, stressing that they were central to the socio-economic well-being of the people.

According to her, there was the need for the adoption of a balanced approach that safeguards heritage, supports liveli­hoods, and protects the environment in the exploitation of marine resources.

Opening a national consultation work­shop on Ghana’s draft Blue Economy Strategy in Accra yesterday, the Tourism Minister stressed the immense impor­tance of Ghana’s ocean resources to “our collective prosperity and wellbe­ing.”

Ghana’s Blue Economy Strategy aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 14 (Life Below Water), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

The country aims to emerge as a regional leader in sustainable ocean governance by integrating economic development with environmental and social responsibility.

More than 260 participants from government, civil society, academia, the private sector, and development partners are attending the three-day workshop which will serve as a critical step toward finalising Ghana’s first-ever Blue Econ­omy Strategy, a roadmap to sustainably develop ocean and water-based resourc­es while promoting inclusive economic growth and climate resilience.

Stakeholders from across sectors are expected to validate the strategy and align on next steps, including the estab­lishment of a Blue Economy Commis­sion (BEC) and accompanying legislative framework.

The Minister of Fisheries and Aqua­culture Development, Emilia Arthur who delivered the keynote address, de­scribed the Blue Economy as a “national vision” for job creation, food security, innovation, and environmental steward­ship. She commended the collaborative efforts that have brought the strategy to its current stage.

“This is not merely a technical exer­cise. It is a national vision,” she declared, noting that the strategy has been shaped by extensive input from a 16-member expert committee, chaired by Senior Presidential Advisor Dr Valerie E. Sawyerr.

Their work was supported by the African Union–Inter African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR), the Fisheries Ministry, the Fisheries Com­mission, the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), and academic institutions.

The workshop is expected to produce several outcomes: finalisation of the Ghana Blue Economy Report, launch of the Blue Economy Commission and its Secretariat, creation of a Stakehold­er Forum, and drafting of a legislative framework for Parliamentary approval.

BY TIMES REPORTER

