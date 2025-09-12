Over 140 PWDs benefit from Krachi East Assembly support

The Krachi East Municipal Assembly, in col­laboration with the Department of Social Wel­fare, have supported more than 140 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the municipality with livelihood items and financial assistance.

The beneficiaries received 20 chest freezers, six industrial sew­ing machines with motors, seven high-speed lockstitch sewing machines, six packets of roofing sheets, 120 plastic chairs, and two generator-powered cassava grind­ing and fufu pounding machines.

In addition, cheques ranging from GH¢2,000 to GH¢3,000 were presented to cover school fees, rent, and healthcare needs.

At a ceremony in Dambai yesterday, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Safo Nketi­ah, urged the beneficiaries to put the support to productive use.

He explained that the package was designed to provide sustain­able livelihoods and reduce de­pendency, adding that the second phase of the programme would roll out in October this year.

Mr Nketiah noted that the Assembly had engaged the beneficiaries to identify their specific needs before procuring the items.

He cautioned against aban­doning the equipment or resort­ing to street begging, and tasked the Department of Social Welfare to monitor and track beneficiaries to ensure transpar­ency and accountability.

The Oti Regional Minister, Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, who graced the event, com­mended the Assembly for the initiative and encouraged ben­eficiaries to use the support to improve their living standards.

He stressed that “disability is not inability” and urged leaders of disability groups to sensitise their members on government policies and programmes tai­lored to their welfare.

Mr Gyapong further disclosed that government had released GH¢420,000 to the Assembly to support PWDs, underscoring President John Mahama’s com­mitment to empowering persons living with disabilities.

FROM TIMES REPORTER, DAMBAI

