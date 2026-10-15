PAC urges GRA to recover unpaid taxes from public institutions

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has urged the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to intensify efforts to recover unpaid taxes from public institutions and businesses cited in the Auditor-General’s reports.

The committee asked the Authority to verify the amounts owed and collect outstanding payments from organisations including the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Ghana Water Company Limited and the Electricity Company of Ghana.

The call was made when the GRA appeared before the Committee yesterday.

This comes as the GRA reported that it had exceeded its revenue target by the end of September.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Abena Osei Asare, commended the Authority and the Auditor-General for their work, but called for greater transparency in tax collection, stressing that taxpayers should pay only what is required by law.

Representatives of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) also appeared before the Committee, with the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition and its agencies expected to appear next.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme