Plan International provides furniture to 10 schools in West Mamprusi

Plan International Ghana, a non – gov­ernmental organisa­tion, on Wednesday donated furniture to 10 schools in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

The beneficiary schools are: Tikguri Pope John’s R/C Primary A and B received 144 chairs and 72 tables; Mimima M/A KG, Baayini M/A KG, and Sagadugu R/C KG also received 72 chairs and 36 tables; Diana Presbyterial KG, Zanguwa M/A KG, Gbani R/C, Guabulga M/A KG and Manga M/A KG got 17 tables and chairs each.

The intervention was to ensure conducive teaching and learning environment for the students in the beneficiary schools.

At a short ceremony to pres­ent the furniture, the Northern Regional Programme Coordinator of Plan International Ghana, Mr Kamaldeen Iddrisu Yazeed, said the donation was a demonstra­tion of Plan International Ghana commitment to improve access to quality of education in under­served communities across their operational areas.

He added that the organisation sought to strive for a just world that advances children’s rights and equality for girls saying that whatever Plan International Ghana does in the community it was to the benefit of the children, the youth, and the communities at large.

He stated that one of the major challenges of the schools was in­adequate age-appropriate furniture and “it is the reason that made us to come to aid of the schools. We realised that in some KG they have furniture but it is not age-appro­priate. ”

This according to him, gave them the limelight through their programming to procure these sets of furniture for the schools.

He, however, appealed to the management of beneficiary schools to take proper care of the furniture, while they consider procuring more for other schools in the municipality.

The Public Relation Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES) for West Mamprusi Munic­ipal, Mr Abunbe Zakari, received the furniture on behalf of the Municipal Director, and thanked Plan International Ghana for the kind gesture

He indicated that it would sup­port teaching and learning across the beneficiary schools in the area, commending Plan International Ghana’s commitment to improving quality of education in various communities in the country.

Again, he said conducive Teach­ing and learning environment was essential for effective teaching and learning in every aspect of educa­tion in the country.

Mr Zakari then assured them that the furniture would be shared to the beneficiary schools per their allocations.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA,

WALEWALE