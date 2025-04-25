Absa Bank empowers Apirede students with tools,

Absa Bank Ghana, through its Marketing & Corpo­rate Affairs, Corporate Real Estate Solutions (CRES), Procurement teams has donated mathematical sets, exercise books, and other learning materials to two Junior High Schools in Apirede, a community in the Eastern Region.

The gesture forms part of the bank’s citizenship and colleague volunteerism agenda, which supports academic development and promotes financial literacy in underserved areas.

Students from the beneficiary schools, Apirede Methodist Basic and Apirede Presby Basic, wel­comed the donation with gratitude.

Isaac Ofori Awuku, head teach­er of Apirede Methodist Basic School, said “Today’s session has been impactful. The students are excited, and I believe this pro­gramme will teach them to manage even the little they have. As they progress to senior high school and pursue subjects like business man­agement, a foundation in financial literacy will be a great advantage.”

Emmanuel Ntsiful Opoku, headteacher of Apirede Presby Ba­sic School, added that the training complemented the school’s social studies syllabus.

“This financial literacy train­ing will help the students manage money wisely from an early age. It is a vital skill that will serve them well as they grow older. I believe this should become an annual event for schools in the region,” he said.

Commenting on the initiative, Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, Director of Marketing and Corporate Af­fairs at Absa Bank Ghana, said: “At Absa, we believe that true empow­erment begins with access access to education, to opportunity, and to the skills that shape financial confidence. Through this initiative, we are investing in the mindset and potential of young people. Financial literacy is a life skill, and we are committed to making it part of the learning journey from an early age.”

