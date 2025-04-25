Samsung reiterates commitment to delivering seamless screen experiences

Samsung says it remains com­mitted to delivering intelligent, intuitive, and seamless screen experiences to Ghanaian homes and businesses, earning its title as the unrivalled Global No. 1 TV brand for 19 consecutive years.

A statement issued by the company in Accra yesterday said “Staying true to its history of excellence and continuing its legacy of innovation, Samsung today leads in pushing the limits of what a TV can offer, bringing to life the game-changing Quantum Dot tech­nology of its Real QLED TVs.”

Quantum Dot is a new display technology that enables the most detailed and accurate colour expres­sion on Samsung QLED 4K Smart TVs. While only the size of a nano­meter and can’t even be seen by the naked eye, these semiconductors are powerful enough to produce a billion shades of colour for the truest depiction of the world as we see it.

The statement said unlike other televisions falsely marketed as QLED, Samsung’s Real QLED TVs contain quantum dot sheet technology that stably controls delicate quantum dot particles and allows light made by quantum dots to spread uniformly throughout the screen.

“This allows Samsung QLED TVs to emit brighter whites, deeper blacks, and an exceptional colour range overall. With 100% colour volume, Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology transforms light into a billion shades of lifelike colours that remain accurate regardless of the brightness level for its finest picture ever,” the statement said.

The statement said ‘‘…As a market leader in Quantum Dots development and display products, Samsung has taken bold steps in refining the technology of its QLED TVs and challenging what was previously the norm. Recogniz­ing the potential negative environ­mental impact of cadmium-based quantum dot solutions, Samsung based its quantum dots on indium instead, developing the industry’s first cadmium-free quantum dots.”

It said “Apart from its safety, Samsung prides in the durability of its QLED TVs, ensuring that the quantum dot display is kept stable and can maintain its picture quality year after year. From excellent pic­ture quality to durability, Samsung QLED TVs indeed make the ideal screens for premium home enter­tainment and business displays.”

“Samsung is beyond just ‘making TVs’. We are dedicated to designing unique experiences for families and consumers that only they can get with a Samsung TV, based on in-depth research and years of innovating,” Lucas Lee, Managing Director, Samsung Elec­tronics Ghana said.

BY TIMES REPORTER