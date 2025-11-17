Police arrest 37-year-old man over murder in Kibi

Police in the Eastern South Region have arrested a 37-year-old carpenter, Kwame Arhin, also known as Abompe, for allegedly murdering a man at Kibi Newtown.

In a statement signed by DSP David Fianko-Okyere of the Regional Public Affairs Unit, the Police said the suspect was arrested on Sunday, November 16, 2025, in a bush near the Kibi Presbyterian College of Education.

According to the statement, police officers received a distress call on Saturday, November 15, 2025, reporting the killing of a man near the Kibi Court Complex.

A team of detectives and crime scene experts was immediately deployed to the location to begin investigations.

At the scene, the police found the body of a man identified as Jonas Baah Sarpong.

The body was removed and first deposited at the Kibi Government Hospital morgue before being transferred to the Police Hospital in Accra for preservation and autopsy.

Preliminary investigations showed that the deceased was a security guard at the Kibi Presbyterian College of Education.

The police said a misunderstanding reportedly occurred between him and the suspect, leading to Arhin allegedly slashing the victim’s throat with a cutlass before fleeing.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is being processed for court, while investigations continue.

The police assured the public of their commitment to ensuring justice is served.

By: Jacob Aggrey