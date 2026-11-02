Police arrest 72-Year-old suspect over murder of two at Sakumono

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested a 72-year-old man in connection with the murder of two persons at NTHC Estate, Sakumono, in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspect, identified as Samuel Christopher Osei Anto, was arrested on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at his hideout in Tikrom near Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

According to the police, the arrest follows an earlier statement issued by the Accra Regional Police Command on October 30, 2026, concerning the murder of Irene Atuguba, 47, and George Atuguba, 57.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the murders allegedly followed a financial dispute between the suspect and George Atuguba over a GH¢500,000 loan that had allegedly not been repaid.

The police said a team acted on intelligence about the suspect’s whereabouts and apprehended him at his hideout.

A Smith & Wesson pistol and seven rounds of live ammunition were retrieved from the suspect during the operation.

He is currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while the recovered firearm and ammunition have been retained as exhibits.

By: Jacob Aggrey