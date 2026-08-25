Police arrest former boxer Ayitey Powers over alleged death threat on NSA boss

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested former professional boxer Michael Ayitey Okai, popularly known as “Ayitey Powers,” over an alleged threat of death against the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Yaw Ampofo.

According to the Police, the 46-year-old former boxer was arrested on Monday, August 24, 2026, in connection with the alleged threat.

The Police said the arrest followed a video circulating on social media in which Ayitey Powers is alleged to have issued the threat against Mr Ampofo.

He is currently in Police custody and is assisting with investigations.

The Accra Regional Police Command said investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged threat and determine the appropriate action to be taken in accordance with the law.

The Command has urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified information about the matter while the investigation continues.

By: Jacob Aggrey